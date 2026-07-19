UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Plougastel-Daoulas

Vide-greniers au port du Tinduff Port du Tinduff, 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas

dimanche 23 août 2026 · Port du Tinduff, 29470 · Plougastel-Daoulas

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 23 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 23 août 2026
Lieu
Port du Tinduff, 29470
Adresse
Port du Tinduff
Ville
29470 Plougastel-Daoulas
Département
Finistère
Tarif

Plougastel-Daoulas

Vide-greniers au port du Tinduff

Port du Tinduff, 29470 Port du Tinduff Plougastel-Daoulas Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-23
fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :
2026-08-23

Le port du Tinduff accueillera le vide-Greniers organisé au profit de l’entretien du bateau la Marie-Claudine. La chaloupe sera présente.   .

Port du Tinduff, 29470 Port du Tinduff Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Vide-greniers au port du Tinduff Plougastel-Daoulas a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par Office de Tourisme et des Congrès Brest en vue

À voir aussi à Plougastel Daoulas (Finistère)