Vide-greniers au port du Tinduff Port du Tinduff, 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas
dimanche 23 août 2026 · Port du Tinduff, 29470 · Plougastel-Daoulas
Informations pratiques
Plougastel-Daoulas
Vide-greniers au port du Tinduff
Port du Tinduff, 29470 Port du Tinduff Plougastel-Daoulas Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-23
fin : 2026-08-23
Date(s) :
2026-08-23
Le port du Tinduff accueillera le vide-Greniers organisé au profit de l’entretien du bateau la Marie-Claudine. La chaloupe sera présente. .
Port du Tinduff, 29470 Port du Tinduff Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne
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English :
L’événement Vide-greniers au port du Tinduff Plougastel-Daoulas a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par Office de Tourisme et des Congrès Brest en vue
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