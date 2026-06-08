Vide-greniers et cinéma en plein air Arcambal
Vide-greniers et cinéma en plein air Arcambal lundi 3 août 2026.
Arcambal
Vide-greniers et cinéma en plein air
Arcambal Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02 22:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
Organisé par l'Association SSALA, en partenariat avec la Mairie d'Arcambal, le Grand Cahors et le foyer rural.
Organisé par l'Association SSALA, en partenariat avec la Mairie d'Arcambal, le Grand Cahors et le foyer rural.
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Arcambal 46090 Lot Occitanie +33 6 84 94 74 02
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English :
Organized by the SSALA Association, in partnership with the Arcambal Town Hall, Grand Cahors and the Foyer Rural.
The SSALA Association, in partnership with the Arcambal Town Hall, Grand Cahors and the Foyer Rural
L’événement Vide-greniers et cinéma en plein air Arcambal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot
À voir aussi à Arcambal (Lot)
- Festival Cahors Juin Jardins Le jardin du vieux relais Arcambal 13 juin 2026
- Exposition et animations d’artistes et artisans locaux Arcambal 13 juin 2026
- Brocante et vide-greniers à Arcambal Arcambal 14 juin 2026
- Marché Lot of Saveurs à Arcambal Arcambal 16 juin 2026
- Concert à Arcambal Harmonie du Grand Cahors Arcambal 17 juin 2026