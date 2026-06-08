Arcambal

Vide-greniers et cinéma en plein air

Arcambal Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02 22:00:00

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Organisé par l'Association SSALA, en partenariat avec la Mairie d'Arcambal, le Grand Cahors et le foyer rural.

Organisé par l'Association SSALA, en partenariat avec la Mairie d'Arcambal, le Grand Cahors et le foyer rural.

.

Arcambal 46090 Lot Occitanie +33 6 84 94 74 02

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by the SSALA Association, in partnership with the Arcambal Town Hall, Grand Cahors and the Foyer Rural.

The SSALA Association, in partnership with the Arcambal Town Hall, Grand Cahors and the Foyer Rural

L’événement Vide-greniers et cinéma en plein air Arcambal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot