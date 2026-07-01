Vincen García & Keziah Jones à Jazz in Marciac MARCIAC Marciac

Informations pratiques

Marciac

Vincen García & Keziah Jones à Jazz in Marciac

MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac Gers

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-23

Date(s) :

2026-07-23

21 h

VINCEN GARCÍA

Dans le paysage musical actuel, peu d’artistes incarnent aussi bien la fusion du funk et du jazz que le bassiste espagnol Vincen García. De par son jeu puissant et créatif, il s’impose comme l’un des musiciens incontournables de la scène jazz-funk internationale. Avec des vidéos époustouflantes qui accumulent des millions de streams sur internet et un premier album Ventura qui a conquis le monde entier de par sa qualité, il a fallu peu de temps pour que le bassiste soit engagé sur les tournées de Cory Wong. Et sur scène, Vincen García répond aux attentes avec un show aux arrangements millimétrés mais ouvert aux improvisations les plus risquées. Une présence scénique charismatique, un son moderne et distinctif, marqué par une exécution énergique et incisive tous les ingrédients sont réunis pour mettre le feu au chapiteau de Marciac où il viendra présenter Vivace son deuxième album.

David Cases (saxophone) Manu Pardo (trompette) Andoni Narváez (guitare) Vincen García (basse) Ben Wirjo (batterie

23 h

KEZIAH JONES

Chapeau porté bas sur le visage, dégaine de dandy rock, l’artiste nigérian au tube planétaire Rhythm Is Love , entrelace avec subtilité plusieurs styles dans une musique qu’il a baptisé Blufunk . Très influencé par son compatriote Fela et le funk de Prince, ce musicien au talent incomparable est repéré à ses débuts pour son style unique mêlant rhythm & blues, funk voire rock pur et dur… Célèbre pour ses solos de guitare énergiques, les fulgurances de Jimi Hendrix ne sont jamais très loin ! Il sera de retour à Marciac pour présenter son dernier album Alive & Kicking , composé majoritairement de réinterprétations live de sa discographie, plus deux titres inédits à connotation soul Rainy Saturday & Melissa . Le projet a été enregistré avec les membres de son groupe de longue date, dans la ville de son enfance, Lagos, au Nigéria. Retour aux sources. Textes interrogeant la figure de l’homme noir dans le monde occidental. Aucune complaisance, aucune facilité, rythmique qui ne lâche rien c’est l’artiste absolu !

Keziah Jones (guitare, voix) Sylvain Rabbath ou Alban Legoff (claviers) Mo Pleasure (guitare, basse) Josh McNasty (batterie) Tatiana Ocelleo (voix)

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MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 33 info@jazzinmarciac.com

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English :

9:00 p.m.

VINCEN GARC%CDA

In today’s music scene, few artists embody the fusion of funk and jazz as well as Spanish bassist Vincen Garc%EDa. With his powerful and creative playing, he has established himself as one of the leading musicians on the international jazz-funk scene. With breathtaking videos racking up millions of streams online and a debut album, *Ventura*, that has won over the entire world with its quality, it didn’t take long for the bassist to be booked for Cory Wong’s tours. And on stage, Vincent García lives up to expectations with a show featuring meticulously crafted arrangements that still leave room for the riskiest improvisations. A charismatic stage presence, a modern and distinctive sound, marked by an energetic and incisive performance: all the ingredients are in place to set the Marciac marquee ablaze, where he’ll be presenting “Vivace,” his second album.

David Cases (saxophone), Manu Pardo (trumpet), Andoni Narváez (guitar), Vincen García (bass), Ben Wirjo (drums)

11:00 p.m.

KEZIAH JONES

With his hat pulled low over his face and the swagger of a rock dandy, the Nigerian artist behind the global hit “Rhythm Is Love” subtly blends several styles into a genre he’s dubbed “Blufunk.” Deeply influenced by his compatriot Fela and Prince’s funk, this musician of incomparable talent stood out from the very beginning for his unique style blending rhythm & blues, funk, and even hard-core rock… Famous for his energetic guitar solos, the brilliance of Jimi Hendrix is never far away! He’ll be back in Marciac to present his latest album, “Alive & Kicking,” consisting mainly of live reinterpretations of his discography, plus two previously unreleased soul-infused tracks: “Rainy Saturday” and “Melissa.” The project was recorded with the members of his longtime band in the city of his childhood, Lagos, Nigeria. A return to his roots. Lyrics that explore the image of the Black man in the Western world. No complacency, no shortcuts, rhythms that pull no punches: this is the artist in his purest form!

Keziah Jones (guitar, vocals) Sylvain Rabbath or Alban Legoff (keyboards) Mo Pleasure (guitar, bass) Josh McNasty (drums) Tatiana Ocelleo (vocals)

L’événement Vincen García & Keziah Jones à Jazz in Marciac Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65