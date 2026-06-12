Les Angles

VISITE COMMENTEE DE LA FORÊT DE LA MATTE

Les Angles Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-28 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-28 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-28

Découvrez l’histoire de la forêt de la Matte… dont les arbres servaient à construire les mâts des bateaux de Louis XIV avec Benjamin Joffre.

PLACE LIMITEE. INSCRIPTIONS EN LIGNES SUR lesangles.com

Rdv point info Lac de Matemale…

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Les Angles 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 32 76 lesanglesinfos@les-angles.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the history of the Matte Forest… whose trees were used to build the masts of Louis XIV’s ships, with Benjamin Joffre.

LIMITED SPACE. REGISTER ONLINE AT lesangles.com

Meet at the Lac de Matemale information point…

L’événement VISITE COMMENTEE DE LA FORÊT DE LA MATTE Les Angles a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par LES ANGLES LE VILLAGE STATION