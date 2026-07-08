Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 31 JUILLET

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31 16:00:00

fin : 2026-07-31 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Partez à la découverte d’un remarquable exemple d’art baroque, véritable cœur historique et spirituel de Font-Romeu.

Participation libre En famille

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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover a remarkable example of Baroque art, the true historical and spiritual heart of Font-Romeu.

Admission by donation. Perfect for families.

L’événement VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 31 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-28 par OT DE FONT ROMEU