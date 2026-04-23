Visite de l’abbaye by night Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Visite de l’abbaye by night

Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe Charente

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 7 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 21:45:00

fin : 2026-07-22 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-08-05 2026-08-12 2026-08-19

Visitez l’abbaye de nuit, avec une mise en lumière inédite, et plongez dans l’intimité et l’histoire des lieux en suivant la voix du guide.

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Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe 16330 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 24 27 abbaye@saintamantdeboixe.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Visit the abbey by night, with a unique lighting system, and immerse yourself in the intimacy and history of the site as you follow the guide’s voice.

L’événement Visite de l’abbaye by night Saint-Amant-de-Boixe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente