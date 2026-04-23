Visite guidée du clocher Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe
Visite guidée du clocher Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Saint-Amant-de-Boixe
Visite guidée du clocher
Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe Charente
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 15:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 15:45:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Empruntez avec le guide les 116 marches d’accès au clocher d’où vous aurez un point de vue remarquable sue le paysage saint-amantois.
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Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe 16330 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 24 27 abbaye@saintamantdeboixe.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
With your guide, climb the 116 steps up to the bell tower for a remarkable view of the St. Amant landscape.
L’événement Visite guidée du clocher Saint-Amant-de-Boixe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente
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