Visite guidée du clocher Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Visite guidée du clocher

Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe Charente

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-14 15:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14 15:45:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

Empruntez avec le guide les 116 marches d’accès au clocher d’où vous aurez un point de vue remarquable sue le paysage saint-amantois.

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Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe 16330 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 24 27 abbaye@saintamantdeboixe.fr

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English :

With your guide, climb the 116 steps up to the bell tower for a remarkable view of the St. Amant landscape.

L’événement Visite guidée du clocher Saint-Amant-de-Boixe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente