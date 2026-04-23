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Concert de chant diphonique et bols tibétains Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Concert de chant diphonique et bols tibétains Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe dimanche 5 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Abbaye

Adresse : 8 Place de l'Abbaye

Ville : 16330 Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Département : Charente

Début : dimanche 5 juillet 2026

Fin : dimanche 5 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Concert de chant diphonique et bols tibétains

Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-05 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05 15:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-05

Concert proposé par Julien Cousset.
Un moment exceptionnel qui éveillera vos sens.
N’hésitez pas à vous munir d’un tapis, couverture ou coussin.
  .

Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe 16330 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 24 27  abbaye@saintamantdeboixe.fr

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English :

Concert proposed by Julien Cousset.
An exceptional moment to awaken your senses.
Don’t hesitate to bring a mat, blanket or cushion.

L’événement Concert de chant diphonique et bols tibétains Saint-Amant-de-Boixe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente

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