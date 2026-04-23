Concert de chant diphonique et bols tibétains Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe
Concert de chant diphonique et bols tibétains Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe dimanche 5 juillet 2026.
Saint-Amant-de-Boixe
Concert de chant diphonique et bols tibétains
Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-05 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05 15:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-05
Concert proposé par Julien Cousset.
Un moment exceptionnel qui éveillera vos sens.
N’hésitez pas à vous munir d’un tapis, couverture ou coussin.
.
Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe 16330 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 24 27 abbaye@saintamantdeboixe.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert proposed by Julien Cousset.
An exceptional moment to awaken your senses.
Don’t hesitate to bring a mat, blanket or cushion.
L’événement Concert de chant diphonique et bols tibétains Saint-Amant-de-Boixe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente
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