VISITE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA Codalet
vendredi 18 septembre 2026 · Codalet
Informations pratiques
Codalet
VISITE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA
Route de Taurinya Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-09-18 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-18 2026-09-20
L’abbaye de Saint-Michel de Cuxa vous invite à découvrir ce haut lieu d’art roman lors des Journées européennes du patrimoine. La découverte de ce lieu est possible librement avec une brochure explicative, avec audio-guides ou bien en visite guidée aux horaires de 10h le matin et 14h30 ou 16h l’après-midi.
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Route de Taurinya Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 15 35 contact@abbayecuxa.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Abbey of Saint-Michel de Cuxa invites you to discover this renowned site of Romanesque art during the European Heritage Days. You can explore the site on your own with an informational brochure, using audio guides, or by joining a guided tour at 10:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 4:00 p.m.
L’événement VISITE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Codalet (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- Visite commentée de l’abbaye de Saint-Michel de Cuxa, Abbaye Saint-Michel de Cuxa, Codalet 18 septembre 2026
- CONSORT VILAMARÍ Codalet 27 septembre 2026
- LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet 6 octobre 2026
- LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet 17 novembre 2026
- RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE INSOLITE CAFÉ INTERGÉNÉRATIONNEL MÉMOIRES D’EXIL Codalet 21 novembre 2026