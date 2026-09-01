Informations pratiques

Codalet

VISITE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA

Route de Taurinya Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-09-18 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-18 2026-09-20

L’abbaye de Saint-Michel de Cuxa vous invite à découvrir ce haut lieu d’art roman lors des Journées européennes du patrimoine. La découverte de ce lieu est possible librement avec une brochure explicative, avec audio-guides ou bien en visite guidée aux horaires de 10h le matin et 14h30 ou 16h l’après-midi.

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Route de Taurinya Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 15 35 contact@abbayecuxa.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Abbey of Saint-Michel de Cuxa invites you to discover this renowned site of Romanesque art during the European Heritage Days. You can explore the site on your own with an informational brochure, using audio guides, or by joining a guided tour at 10:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 4:00 p.m.

L’événement VISITE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO