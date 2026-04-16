VISITE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE Sérignan
VISITE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE Sérignan samedi 27 juin 2026.
Sérignan
VISITE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE
146, Avenue de la Plage Sérignan Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Le MRAC propose aux personnes sourdes et malentendantes une visite en Langue des Signes Française des expositions temporaires.
Le MRAC propose aux personnes sourdes et malentendantes une visite en Langue des Signes Française des expositions temporaires. .
146, Avenue de la Plage Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 17 88 95 museedartcontemporain@laregion.fr
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English : VISITE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE
The RMCA offers deaf and hard-of-hearing visitors a tour of its temporary exhibitions in French Sign Language.
L’événement VISITE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE Sérignan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par 34 ADT34
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