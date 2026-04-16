Sérignan

VISITE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE

146, Avenue de la Plage Sérignan Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Le MRAC propose aux personnes sourdes et malentendantes une visite en Langue des Signes Française des expositions temporaires.

Le MRAC propose aux personnes sourdes et malentendantes une visite en Langue des Signes Française des expositions temporaires. .

146, Avenue de la Plage Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 17 88 95 museedartcontemporain@laregion.fr

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English : VISITE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE

The RMCA offers deaf and hard-of-hearing visitors a tour of its temporary exhibitions in French Sign Language.

L’événement VISITE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE Sérignan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par 34 ADT34