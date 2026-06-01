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Visite européenne au parc Oberthür – Dimanche 21 juin à 14h30, Parc Oberthür, Rennes

Visite européenne au parc Oberthür – Dimanche 21 juin à 14h30, Parc Oberthür, Rennes

Visite européenne au parc Oberthür – Dimanche 21 juin à 14h30, Parc Oberthür, Rennes dimanche 21 juin 2026.

Lieu : Parc Oberthür

Adresse : 82 Rue de Paris, Rennes, France

Ville : 35000 Rennes

Département : Ille-et-Vilaine

Début : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Tarif : Gratuit - sur inscription

Visite européenne au parc Oberthür – Dimanche 21 juin à 14h30 Dimanche 21 juin, 14h30 Parc Oberthür Ille-et-Vilaine

Gratuit – sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-21T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T16:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-21T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T16:30:00+02:00

La visite sera animée par une guide-conférencière et par des membres d’EUROPE 35.
POUR LES INSCRIPTIONS : site de Destination Rennes – si la visite est complète inscription POSSIBLE sur liste d’attente auprès d’EUROPE RENNES 35 (adresse mail : mougincatherine@orange.fr

Parc Oberthür 82 Rue de Paris, Rennes, France Rennes 35000 Thabor – Saint-Hélier – Alphonse Guérin Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« type »: « email », « value »: « mougincatherine@orange.fr »}] [{« link »: « mailto:mougincatherine@orange.fr »}]
Europe Rennes 35 et Destination Rennes proposent une visite commentée du jardin Oberthür et de son hôtel particulier. culture – Europe – jardins – visite guidée

ER35

À voir aussi à Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine)