Visite européenne au parc Oberthür – Dimanche 21 juin à 14h30, Parc Oberthür, Rennes

Parc Oberthür 82 Rue de Paris, Rennes, France Rennes 35000 Thabor – Saint-Hélier – Alphonse Guérin Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« type »: « email », « value »: « mougincatherine@orange.fr »}] [{« link »: « mailto:mougincatherine@orange.fr »}]

Europe Rennes 35 et Destination Rennes proposent une visite commentée du jardin Oberthür et de son hôtel particulier. culture – Europe – jardins – visite guidée

ER35