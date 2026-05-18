VISITE FLASH AUTOUR DU TROPHEE AUGUSTEEN Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
VISITE FLASH AUTOUR DU TROPHEE AUGUSTEEN Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges samedi 8 août 2026.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
VISITE FLASH AUTOUR DU TROPHEE AUGUSTEEN
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Il y a 100 ans, le Trophée de victoires refait surface après des siècles
d’oubli. Cet ensemble sculpté célèbre les triomphes de l’empereur
Auguste sur les peuples gaulois et hispaniques. À travers cette visite flash, plongez au cœur d’un monument unique, symbole de la puissance romaine et témoin d’une histoire qui a façonné notre territoire
Gratuit , durée 30 minutes , sur réservation
.
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
100 years ago, the Victory Trophy resurfaced after centuries
forgotten. This sculpted ensemble celebrates the triumphs of Emperor
Triumphs over the Gallic and Hispanic peoples. This flash visit plunges you into the heart of a unique monument, a symbol of Roman power and witness to a history that has shaped our territory
Free admission , duration 30 minutes , reservation required
L’événement VISITE FLASH AUTOUR DU TROPHEE AUGUSTEEN Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
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