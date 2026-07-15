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Aniane

VISITE FLASH: UNE LONGUE HISTOIRE… FAITE DE RUPTURE

50 Boulevard Félix Giraud Aniane Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19 2026-09-20

L’ancienne abbaye d’Aniane une longue histoire de ruptures.

Du monastère florissant du Moyen Âge au monument historique partiellement en friche aujourd’hui, l’abbaye d’Aniane a traversé guerres de Religion, Révolution française et profondes transformations au fil des siècles. .

50 Boulevard Félix Giraud Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 67 16 71 abbaye@cc-vallee-herault.fr

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English : VISITE FLASH: UNE LONGUE HISTOIRE… FAITE DE RUPTURE

The former Abbey of Aniane: A Long History of Upheavals.

L’événement VISITE FLASH: UNE LONGUE HISTOIRE… FAITE DE RUPTURE Aniane a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT