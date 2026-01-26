Visite guidée de la tour carrée maison des traditions Tour Carrée Sainte-Maxime

Visite guidée de la tour carrée maison des traditions

Tour Carrée Place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-12

fin : 2026-02-12

Date(s) :

2026-02-12

Venez tester la nouvelle visite guidée de la Tour Carrée !

Tour Carrée Place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 79 42 42 mairie@sainte-maxime.fr

English : Guided tour of the square tower house of traditions

Built in 1520, raised by a floor in 1560 and again in 1856, the Tour Carrée was used as a stately home, a cannon tower to protect the Gulf, a granary, a prison (as evidenced by the narrow open dungeon within its walls), a school and town hall (from the Revolution to 1935), a museum, and more.

Listed as a historical monument by decree of August 29, 1977, it has been home to the Association for the Maintenance of Local Traditions since 2018. Now a House of Traditions, this building steeped in five centuries of local history is what the City of Sainte-Maxime invites you to discover or rediscover through guided tours. From the Romans to the contemporary era, the history, stories, and heritage of Provence are in the spotlight during this unique discovery of Sainte-Maxime.

L’événement Visite guidée de la tour carrée maison des traditions Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-01-23 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime