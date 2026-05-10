Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole

VISITE GUIDÉE DE SAINT-ALBAN-SUR-LIMAGNOLE

Route de l’Hôpital Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-07 16:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-07 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-21 2026-07-23 2026-07-28 2026-07-30 2026-08-04 2026-08-06 2026-08-11 2026-08-13 2026-08-18 2026-08-20

Partez à la découverte du village avec Marie-Hélène Astruc, une guide passionnée qui fait revivre son histoire et ses secrets avec enthousiasme et authenticité. Une visite conviviale et captivante pour découvrir Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole autrement.

Départ à 16h.

Réservation au Bureau d’Information Touristique du Malzieu-Ville.

Partez à la découverte du village avec Marie-Hélène Astruc, une guide passionnée qui fait revivre son histoire et ses secrets avec enthousiasme et authenticité. Une visite conviviale et captivante pour découvrir Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole autrement.

Départ à 16h.

Réservation au Bureau d’Information Touristique de Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole. .

Route de l’Hôpital Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole 48120 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 57 01 tourisme@margeride-en-gevaudan.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the village with Marie-Hélène Astruc, a passionate guide who brings its history and secrets to life with enthusiasm and authenticity. A friendly and captivating visit to discover Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole in a different way.

Departure at 4pm.

Bookings at the Tourist Information Office in Le Malzieu-Ville.

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE DE SAINT-ALBAN-SUR-LIMAGNOLE Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan