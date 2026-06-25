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Visite Guidée Grange cistercienne Joux-la-Ville

Visite Guidée Grange cistercienne Joux-la-Ville samedi 11 juillet 2026.

Lieu
Grange cistercienne
Adresse
3 route de Nitry
Ville
89440 Joux-la-Ville
Département
Yonne
Début
samedi 11 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 11 juillet 2026
Tarif
8 8 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Joux-la-Ville

Visite Guidée

Grange cistercienne 3 route de Nitry Joux-la-Ville Yonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11
fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :
2026-07-11 2026-08-15 2026-09-19 2026-09-20

  .

Grange cistercienne 3 route de Nitry Joux-la-Ville 89440 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 33 61 24 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Visite Guidée

L’événement Visite Guidée Joux-la-Ville a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Yonne Attractivité (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)

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