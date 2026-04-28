VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou
VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou lundi 6 juillet 2026.
Le Boulou
VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-06
Date(s) :
2026-07-06
L’ eau n’aura plus de secrets pour vous et vous deviendrez vous aussi de vrais acteurs de sensibilisation à l’Or bleu.
tarif 8€ adultes et 5€ enfants ( 6-12 ans) . Réservation au 04 68 87 50 10 ou contact@mem-leboulou.fr
.
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Water will no longer hold any secrets for you, and you too will become real players in raising awareness of the Blue Gold.
price 8? adults and 5? children (6-12 years). Reservations on 04 68 87 50 10 or contact@mem-leboulou.fr
L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
À voir aussi à Le Boulou (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU HISTORIQUE Le Boulou 7 mai 2026
- OPÉRETTES DE FRANCIS LOPEZ PAR CHANTS DE SI DE LA Route du Perthus Le Boulou 7 mai 2026
- TEAM PUNISHER Cami Moli Nou Le Boulou 9 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU AU FIL DES RUES Le Boulou 28 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU HISTORIQUE Le Boulou 4 juin 2026