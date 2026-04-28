VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou
VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou lundi 13 juillet 2026.
Le Boulou
VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
L’ eau n’aura plus de secrets pour vous et vous deviendrez vous aussi de vrais acteurs de sensibilisation à l’Or bleu.
tarif 8€ adultes et 5€ enfants ( 6-12 ans) . Réservation au 04 68 87 50 10 ou contact@mem-leboulou.fr
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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Water will no longer hold any secrets for you, and you too will become real players in raising awareness of the Blue Gold.
price 8? adults and 5? children (6-12 years). Reservations on 04 68 87 50 10 or contact@mem-leboulou.fr
L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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