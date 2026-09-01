Informations pratiques

Sommières

Visite guidée Patrimoine bâti et biodiversité

27 Quai Frédéric Gaussorgues Sommières Gard

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 09:30:00

fin : 2026-09-20 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Visite guidée du pont romain au château de Sommières, à la découverte de la faune et de la flore du centre ancien de Sommières ou comment concilier la préservation du patrimoine bâti et la protection de la biodiversité urbaine.

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27 Quai Frédéric Gaussorgues Sommières 30250 Gard Occitanie reservation.gard@lpo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tour of the Roman bridge at Sommières Castle, Exploring the flora and fauna of Sommières’ historic center, or how to balance the preservation of built heritage with the protection of urban biodiversity.

L’événement Visite guidée Patrimoine bâti et biodiversité Sommières a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Sommières