Visite guidée Patrimoine bâti et biodiversité Sommières
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Sommières
Informations pratiques
Sommières
Visite guidée Patrimoine bâti et biodiversité
27 Quai Frédéric Gaussorgues Sommières Gard
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 09:30:00
fin : 2026-09-20 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Visite guidée du pont romain au château de Sommières, à la découverte de la faune et de la flore du centre ancien de Sommières ou comment concilier la préservation du patrimoine bâti et la protection de la biodiversité urbaine.
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27 Quai Frédéric Gaussorgues Sommières 30250 Gard Occitanie reservation.gard@lpo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Guided tour of the Roman bridge at Sommières Castle, Exploring the flora and fauna of Sommières’ historic center, or how to balance the preservation of built heritage with the protection of urban biodiversity.
L’événement Visite guidée Patrimoine bâti et biodiversité Sommières a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Sommières
À voir aussi à Sommières (Gard)
- Exposition : les grandes figures protestantes du Gard, Temple protestant, Sommières 19 septembre 2026
- Visite guidée de la cité médiévale de Sommières, Sommières, centre historique, Sommières 19 septembre 2026
- Circuit : du pont romain au château, patrimoine bâti et biodiversité, Sommières, centre historique, Sommières 20 septembre 2026