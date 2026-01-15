VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES AU FIL DE L’EAU Port-Vendres

VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES AU FIL DE L’EAU

1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-10-05 14:00:00

fin : 2026-10-05 15:30:00

2026-10-05

Visite guidée à la découverte du port de Venus.

Durée 1h30

RDV devant l’Office de tourisme de Port-Vendres, réservation obligatoire.

English :

Guided tour of the port of Venus.

Duration 1h30

RDV in front of the Port-Vendres Tourist Office, booking essential.

