Caramany

VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY

Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE de Caramany, RDV place de la mairie à 21h

Bernard Caillens, historien amateur passionné nous fera revivre la grande époque du village où commerçants et artisans peuplaient chaque ruelle.

Gratuit

Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com

Partenariat avec la Mairie de Caramany

.

Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

HISTORICAL VISIT TO THE VILLAGE of Caramany, RDV place de la mairie at 9pm

Bernard Caillens, a passionate amateur historian, will take us back to the heyday of the village, when shopkeepers and craftsmen populated every alleyway.

Free

Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com

Partnership with the Mairie de Caramany

L’événement VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES