VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany
VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany jeudi 16 juillet 2026.
Caramany
VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY
Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-16
Date(s) :
2026-07-16
VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE de Caramany, RDV place de la mairie à 21h
Bernard Caillens, historien amateur passionné nous fera revivre la grande époque du village où commerçants et artisans peuplaient chaque ruelle.
Gratuit
Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com
Partenariat avec la Mairie de Caramany
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Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
HISTORICAL VISIT TO THE VILLAGE of Caramany, RDV place de la mairie at 9pm
Bernard Caillens, a passionate amateur historian, will take us back to the heyday of the village, when shopkeepers and craftsmen populated every alleyway.
Free
Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com
Partnership with the Mairie de Caramany
L’événement VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES
À voir aussi à Caramany (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- FAITES DE LA MUSIQUE À CARAMANY Caramany 21 juin 2026
- VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany 16 juillet 2026
- ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES CARAMANY Caramany 14 août 2026