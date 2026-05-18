Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

VISITE IMPRO SPECTACLES

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-18 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Un parcours-spectacle immersif où arts vivants et patrimoine se rencontrent à travers improvisation, danse, cirque et humour, guidés par un comé-guide et ses artistes.

Une expérience poétique et interactive en dialogue avec les lieux et le public, gratuite et sans réservation (durée 1h à 1h30).

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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An immersive show where the performing arts and heritage meet through improvisation, dance, circus and humor, guided by a comé-guide and his artists.

A poetic, interactive experience in dialogue with the site and the audience, free of charge and without reservation (duration: 1h to 1h30).

L’événement VISITE IMPRO SPECTACLES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65