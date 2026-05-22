Visite nocturne du Coeur Historique de Saint-Amand-Montrond Saint-Amand-Montrond
Visite nocturne du Coeur Historique de Saint-Amand-Montrond Saint-Amand-Montrond mardi 28 juillet 2026.
Saint-Amand-Montrond
Visite nocturne du Coeur Historique de Saint-Amand-Montrond
Cours Manuel Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-07-28
fin : 2026-07-28
Date(s) :
2026-07-28
Au fil des hôtels particuliers, du Moyen-Âge à nos jours, des conspirations de la Fronde et du Grand Condé, au destin tragique d’Isabel Godin des Odonais, laissez-vous guider dans le sillage de Jean Giraudoux, à la découverte d’une cité chargée d’histoire, d’émotions de vie.
6 .
Cours Manuel Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 96 16 86
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English :
Along the mansions, from the Middle Ages to today, from the conspiracies of the Fronde and the Grand Condé to the tragic fate of Isabel Godin des Odonais, let yourself be guided in the wake of Jean Giraudoux, to discover a city full of history, emotions and life.
L’événement Visite nocturne du Coeur Historique de Saint-Amand-Montrond Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE
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