VISITE SCULPTÉE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
mardi 28 juillet 2026 · Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Informations pratiques
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
VISITE SCULPTÉE
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-28 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-28
Date(s) :
2026-07-28
Quand l’art du spectacle côtoie le patrimoine et les oeuvres d’art….
Il y aura un guide… À moins qu’il ne soit sculpteur… Il y aura des artistes… À moins que ce ne soient des statues… Le public se verra invité à plonger dans la matière. Corps en mouvements et immobiles, dessins vivants, sculptures mouvantes, une visite toute en sensations douces et organiques où les œuvres résonneront avec les artistes.
Imaginé par Albin Warette, Compagnie millimétrée, Collectif Culture en Mouvements
Gratuit
sans réservation
durée 1h00
.
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
When the performing arts meet heritage and works of art….
Will there be a guide? Unless he’s a sculptor? Will there be artists? Unless they’re statues… The audience will be invited to immerse themselves in the material. Bodies in motion and at rest, living drawings, moving sculptures—a tour filled with gentle, organic sensations where the works will resonate with the artists.
Conceived by Albin Warette, Compagnie millimétrée, Collectif Culture en Mouvements
Free
No reservation required
Duration: 1 hour
L’événement VISITE SCULPTÉE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
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