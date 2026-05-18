Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

VISITE SCULPTEE SPECTACLE

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-06 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-06

Quand l’art du spectacle côtoie le patrimoine et les œuvres d’art….

Corps en mouvements et immobiles, dessins vivants, sculptures

mouvantes, une visite toute en sensations douces et organiques où les

œuvres résonneront avec les artistes.

Imaginé par Albin Warette, Compagnie millimétrée, Collectif Culture en Mouvements

Gratuit, sans réservation, durée 1h30

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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

When performance art rubs shoulders with heritage and works of art….

Bodies in motion and stillness, living drawings, moving sculptures

a visit full of gentle, organic sensations, where the works

resonate with the artists.

Imagined by Albin Warette, Compagnie millimétrée, Collectif Culture en Mouvements

Free, no reservation necessary, duration 1h30

L’événement VISITE SCULPTEE SPECTACLE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65