Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

VISITES DU SITE ANTIQUE

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 09:30:00

fin : 2026-08-05 11:50:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

Rendez-vous à l’entrée du grand parking en bas de Saint-Bertrand de-Comminges pour découvrir les monuments antiques de Lugdunum

Convenae.

Gratuit, sur réservation, durée 1h30 (places limitées), annulées en cas de pluie

Dates des prochaines visites 12 et 19 aout

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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79

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English :

Meet at the entrance to the large parking lot at the bottom of Saint-Bertrand de-Comminges to discover the ancient monuments of Lugdunum

Convenae.

Free, booking required, duration 1h30 (places limited), cancelled in case of rain

Next tour dates August 12 and 19

L’événement VISITES DU SITE ANTIQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65