VISITES DU SITE ANTIQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
VISITES DU SITE ANTIQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges mercredi 5 août 2026.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
VISITES DU SITE ANTIQUE
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05 09:30:00
fin : 2026-08-05 11:50:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-05
Rendez-vous à l’entrée du grand parking en bas de Saint-Bertrand de-Comminges pour découvrir les monuments antiques de Lugdunum
Convenae.
Gratuit, sur réservation, durée 1h30 (places limitées), annulées en cas de pluie
Dates des prochaines visites 12 et 19 aout
.
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Meet at the entrance to the large parking lot at the bottom of Saint-Bertrand de-Comminges to discover the ancient monuments of Lugdunum
Convenae.
Free, booking required, duration 1h30 (places limited), cancelled in case of rain
Next tour dates August 12 and 19
L’événement VISITES DU SITE ANTIQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
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- Après-midi d’études – « 50 ANS DE LA MORT DE BERTRAND SAPÈNE », Musée archéologique départemental, Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 14 juin 2026
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