Serres

VITI FAMILY- PORTES OUVERTES VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ

2 route d’Arques Serres Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-12

fin : 2026-07-12

Date(s) :

2026-07-12

L’Office de tourisme du Limouxin vous invite à vivre des événements offrant des activités pour toute la famille.

Randonnée viticole, activités pour les enfants, atelier assemblage, dégustation des vins, balade équestre, chasse au trésor et restauration sur place.

10h 17h chasse au trésor familiale Départ libre 5€/personne

10h 17h balade à poney 5€/personne

10h randonnée gourmande à cheval dans le vignoble (environ 2h) commentée par une oenologue-50€/personne réservation obligatoire avant le 11 juillet 2026.

12h planche de tapas

15h balade à cheval pour une découverte du vignoble commentée par une oenologue (environ 60/90min) 30€/personne réservation obligatoire avant le 11 juillet 2026.

19h fideuà

.

2 route d’Arques Serres 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 6 47 28 44 39 contact@vignoble-nicolas-therez.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Limouxin Tourist Office invites you to experience events offering activities for the whole family.

Wine tours, activities for children, blending workshops, wine tasting, horseback riding, treasure hunts and on-site catering.

10am 5pm: family treasure hunt Free departure 5?/person

10am 5pm: pony ride 5?/person

10am: gourmet horseback ride through the vineyards (approx. 2h) with commentary by an oenologist-50?/person reservation required before July 11, 2026.

12pm: tapas platter

3pm: horseback ride through the vineyards with commentary by an oenologist (approx. 60/90min) 30?/person must be booked before July 11, 2026.

7pm: fideuà

L’événement VITI FAMILY- PORTES OUVERTES VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par