VITI FAMILY- PORTES OUVERTES VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres
VITI FAMILY- PORTES OUVERTES VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres dimanche 12 juillet 2026.
Serres
VITI FAMILY- PORTES OUVERTES VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ
2 route d’Arques Serres Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-12
fin : 2026-07-12
Date(s) :
2026-07-12
L’Office de tourisme du Limouxin vous invite à vivre des événements offrant des activités pour toute la famille.
Randonnée viticole, activités pour les enfants, atelier assemblage, dégustation des vins, balade équestre, chasse au trésor et restauration sur place.
10h 17h chasse au trésor familiale Départ libre 5€/personne
10h 17h balade à poney 5€/personne
10h randonnée gourmande à cheval dans le vignoble (environ 2h) commentée par une oenologue-50€/personne réservation obligatoire avant le 11 juillet 2026.
12h planche de tapas
15h balade à cheval pour une découverte du vignoble commentée par une oenologue (environ 60/90min) 30€/personne réservation obligatoire avant le 11 juillet 2026.
19h fideuà
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2 route d’Arques Serres 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 6 47 28 44 39 contact@vignoble-nicolas-therez.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Limouxin Tourist Office invites you to experience events offering activities for the whole family.
Wine tours, activities for children, blending workshops, wine tasting, horseback riding, treasure hunts and on-site catering.
10am 5pm: family treasure hunt Free departure 5?/person
10am 5pm: pony ride 5?/person
10am: gourmet horseback ride through the vineyards (approx. 2h) with commentary by an oenologist-50?/person reservation required before July 11, 2026.
12pm: tapas platter
3pm: horseback ride through the vineyards with commentary by an oenologist (approx. 60/90min) 30?/person must be booked before July 11, 2026.
7pm: fideuà
L’événement VITI FAMILY- PORTES OUVERTES VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par
À voir aussi à Serres (Aude)
- PORTES OUVERTES VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres 10 juillet 2026
- PORTES OUVERTES VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres 11 juillet 2026
- ENS REGARDS SUR LE RIALSESSE Serres 19 septembre 2026