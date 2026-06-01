Wallia, Eglise Saint-Bruno, Voiron

Wallia Dimanche 21 juin, 21h00 Eglise Saint-Bruno Isère

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Wallia se produira à Voiron. Groupe influencé par la pop indé européenne aux musiques traditionnelles d’Afrique et d’ailleurs.

https://youtu.be/wIoqYE96iEY?si=NePfpJN4ejnC8h95

Eglise Saint-Bruno place de la république, Voiron Voiron 38500 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« data »: {« author »: « Wallia », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « u263e WALLIA – Hey, younAvailable on all platformsnnSocial Mu00e9dia : nnInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/wallia_music/nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61…nnMUSIC nnThomas Bertin : Composition, Lyrics, Bass, VocalsnManuel Amadei Giuseppi : PercussionsnGeoffrey Hartley : DrumsnFlorian Vella : GuitarnnRecorded by Jeremy Fach & Lionnel Vulcain at Studio VulcainnMixed by Jeremy FachnMastered by Jeremy FachnnVIDEOnnVideo by Julien RegnaultnAt UpperNation StudionnOur First E.P available on all streaming platforms.nnnHope you’ll enjoy », « type »: « video », « title »: « WALLIA – Hey, you (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wIoqYE96iEY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIoqYE96iEY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO3wnkPj4vhfJmzbyG3hhEA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Wallia se produira à Voiron. Groupe influencé par la pop indé européenne aux musiques traditionnelles d’Afrique et d’ailleurs.

©Jeremie Pontin