Woza, Festival d’Aurillac, Aurillac
mercredi 19 août 2026 · Festival d'Aurillac · Aurillac
Informations pratiques
Woza 19 – 22 août Festival d’Aurillac Cantal
Entrée libre – horaires à venir
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-19T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-19T19:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-22T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-22T19:00:00+02:00
Woza est un spectacle qui commence inaperçu, une oscillation qui se répand, un rythme qui se diffuse, des regards, des sourires. On commence à 4 et on termine à autant qu’on est sur la place.
Woza est un spectacle sur le moment où on enfile ses bottes, ce moment où on devient groupe, où on crée une langue commune.
Le spectacle se termine en mini initiation avec le public.
Festival d’Aurillac Aurillac Aurillac 15000 Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « email », « value »: « ayoba.contact@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0630244155 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.reemploi-idf.org/festival-de-la-recup-2026/ »}]
Compagnie Ayoba – Pauline de Lattre gumboot danse
Antoine Minjoz
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