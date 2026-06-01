Y-OTIS, Scène Ella Fitzgerald, Genève

Y-OTIS Lundi 13 juillet, 21h00 Scène Ella Fitzgerald

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-13T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-13T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-13T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-13T22:30:00+02:00

Y-OTIS est un quatuor berlinois mené par le saxophoniste suédois Otis Sandsjö. À la croisée du jazz, du hip-hop et des musiques électroniques, le groupe développe un son hybride où motifs mélodiques circulaires et structures fragmentées s’entrelacent, portés par des lignes de basse profondes et des nappes de synthé aériennes. Sur scène, Y-OTIS déploie cette « mosaïque musicale » en constante évolution dans un esprit libre et communicatif, repoussant les limites du jazz tout en restant profondément ancré dans une pulsation irrésistible.

http://www.otissandsjo.com/y-otis.html

https://www.instagram.com/lacdesable

https://www.facebook.com/yotismusic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbPnvLVbxGY&t=22s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwfFvR8gSvs

Scène Ella Fitzgerald Avenue Alice-et-William-FAVRE 19, 1207 Genève Genève 1207 Les Eaux-Vives Genève [{« link »: « http://www.otissandsjo.com/y-otis.html »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 4,396 Followers, 2,456 Following, 233 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Otis Sandsjou0308 (@lacdesable) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Otis Sandsjou0308 (@lacdesable) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/429818523_3664747450447913_6458863736276828030_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=109&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=6fmdrWXPvboQ7kNvwEVs-au&_nc_oc=AdoRbNdfAqbTHtjPREercz9hQOYs4rbQVW0j4rP9roN5vVd_t17bq7BdD4JXbOduOkQ&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7a289&oh=00_Af128BsII0fhcTB5memlYT6rk2MM5DAcNr2ZGhOQAsyEhw&oe=69EBB9DD », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lacdesable », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/lacdesable »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/yotismusic »}, {« data »: {« author »: « We Jazz », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Y-OTIS « YUNG » nRecorded live at Kukulida, Dresden, March 7 2018nnOtis Sandsju00f6, saxophone / Frans Petter Eldh, bass / Dan Nicholls synth / Tilo Weber, drumsnnVideo filmed and edited by Paul Tralles, Thomas Wilk & Otis Sandsju00f6nnOriginal version available on We Jazz RecordsnOtis Sandsju00f6 « Y-OTIS » (LP / CD / digital): https://wejazzrecords.bandcamp.com/album/y-otisnnhttp://wejazzrecords.bandcamp.com / http://facebook.com/wejazz / http://www.otissandsjo.com/ / http://www.facebook.com/yotismusic/nnBooking: handshake booking http://www.handshake-booking.com/de/landing/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « Y-OTIS « YUNG » live », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nbPnvLVbxGY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbPnvLVbxGY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuBfojs4mmwsDSTPDagnWEQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « 22 »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbPnvLVbxGY&t=22s »}, {« data »: {« author »: « BERTA.BERLIN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Swedish saxophonist Otis Sandsju00f6, who is based in Berlin, has shaped Y-OTIS into a boundary-breaking band that cooks up a liberating mix of jazz, electronica, and hip hop. Hypnotic saxophone riffs and jagged rhythms create a fascinating sound mosaic, all masterfully and playfully put together by Sandsju00f6 and co-producer and bassist Petter Eldh.nnY-OTIS @ JAZZEXZESS, Kantine am Berghain, Berlin | 2025nPresented by @jazzexzess6517 nLIVE FROM BERLIN is a series by berta.berlinnnPerformernOtis Sandsju00f6 – tenor saxophone, alto clarinetnPetter Eldh – bass, synthesizersnJamie Peet – drumsnDan Nicholls – keyboards, synthesizersnnMore about Y-OTISnu25b6 On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yotismusic/nu25b6 On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lacdesablenu25b6 On bandcamp: https://wejazzrecords.bandcamp.com/album/y-otisnnTracklistn00:00 *tracklist*nnCreditsnDate: June 16, 2025nLocation: Kantine am Berghain, BerlinnOrganizer: Jazzexzess / Marie BlobelnRecording: Jochen Stru00f6hnVideo: Glenda MoornMix & Mastering: Beat HalberschmidtnnFollow berta.berlinnu25b6 On Website: https://berta.berlin nu25b6 On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bertaberlinofficial nu25b6 On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bertaberlinofficial nnberta.berlin is a music platform that makes unique live performances accessible. We believe that great diverse musical content has the power to make each life richer and happier, and our society stronger and more tolerant. No matter what genre or discipline we are looking for meaning, blood, sweat and tears. All berta.berlin shows focus 100% on music and capture an authentic live performance of the artists.nn#bertaberlinu200b #yotis #livefromberlin », « type »: « video », « title »: « Y-OTIS @ JAZZEXZESS / Kantine am Berghain | LIVE FROM BERLIN », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GwfFvR8gSvs/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwfFvR8gSvs », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz74WCGrXmY3On0l96NNaVA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwfFvR8gSvs »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/scene-ella-fitzgerald/

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