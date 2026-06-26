UnidiversUNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère

YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère

YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère vendredi 24 juillet 2026.

Ville
66210 Bolquère
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Début
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Tarif

Bolquère

YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE

Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24 10:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

Yoga au bord de l’étang du Ticou
Les vendredis de 9h à 10h
12€ le cours de Yoga seul
35€ le cours d’aquarelle seul (10h 12h)
40€ Yoga+ aquarelle
  .

Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 31 57 44 91 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Yoga by the Ticou Pond
Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
12? for the yoga class only
35? for the watercolor class only (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.)
40? for yoga + watercolor

L’événement YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000

À voir aussi à Bolquère (Pyrénées-Orientales)