YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère
vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Bolquère
Informations pratiques
Bolquère
YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE
Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-31 10:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Yoga au bord de l’étang du Ticou
Les vendredis de 9h à 10h
12€ le cours de Yoga seul
35€ le cours d’aquarelle seul (10h 12h)
40€ Yoga+ aquarelle
.
Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 31 57 44 91
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Yoga by the Ticou Pond
Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
12? for the yoga class only
35? for the watercolor class only (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.)
40? for yoga + watercolor
L’événement YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000
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