UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Amand-Montrond

11ème Enduro-carpe Saint-Amand-Montrond

vendredi 9 octobre 2026 · Saint-Amand-Montrond

11ème Enduro-carpe Saint-Amand-Montrond

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 9 octobre 2026
Fin
dimanche 11 octobre 2026
Adresse
Rue du Lac
Ville
18200 Saint-Amand-Montrond
Département
Cher
Tarif

Saint-Amand-Montrond

11ème Enduro-carpe

Rue du Lac Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-09
fin : 2026-10-11

Date(s) :
2026-10-09

11ème édition organisée par l’Union Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne Saint-Amandois
Pour cette édition, 18 équipes s’affronteront durant 48 heures. 80 € par équipe. Le montant des inscriptions de cette manifestation sera entièrement versé au Téléthon.   .

Rue du Lac Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 78 34 80 94 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The 11th edition, organized by the Saint-Amandois Anglers’ Association

L’événement 11ème Enduro-carpe Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE

À voir aussi à Saint-Amand-Montrond (Cher)