Informations pratiques

Saint-Amand-Montrond

11ème Enduro-carpe

Rue du Lac Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-09

fin : 2026-10-11

Date(s) :

2026-10-09

11ème édition organisée par l’Union Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne Saint-Amandois

Pour cette édition, 18 équipes s’affronteront durant 48 heures. 80 € par équipe. Le montant des inscriptions de cette manifestation sera entièrement versé au Téléthon. .

Rue du Lac Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 78 34 80 94

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The 11th edition, organized by the Saint-Amandois Anglers’ Association

L’événement 11ème Enduro-carpe Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE