11ème Enduro-carpe Saint-Amand-Montrond
vendredi 9 octobre 2026 · Saint-Amand-Montrond
Informations pratiques
Saint-Amand-Montrond
11ème Enduro-carpe
Rue du Lac Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-09
fin : 2026-10-11
Date(s) :
2026-10-09
11ème édition organisée par l’Union Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne Saint-Amandois
Pour cette édition, 18 équipes s’affronteront durant 48 heures. 80 € par équipe. Le montant des inscriptions de cette manifestation sera entièrement versé au Téléthon. .
Rue du Lac Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 78 34 80 94
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The 11th edition, organized by the Saint-Amandois Anglers’ Association
L’événement 11ème Enduro-carpe Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE
À voir aussi à Saint-Amand-Montrond (Cher)
- Nelson Mandela, hommage à Madiba Saint-Amand-Montrond 11 septembre 2026
- 4ème édition du Salon du Bien-Être Saint-Amand-Montrond 12 septembre 2026
- Loto du Tennis Club de Saint-Amand Saint-Amand-Montrond 13 septembre 2026
- Concert organisé par le 1er R.I. Saint-Amand-Montrond 13 septembre 2026
- 5 chefs au piano Saint-Amand-Montrond 17 septembre 2026