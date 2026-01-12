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14 ème Ch’ti Classic Année 2026 Neufchâtel-Hardelot

14 ème Ch’ti Classic Année 2026 Neufchâtel-Hardelot samedi 12 septembre 2026.

Ville : 62152 Neufchâtel-Hardelot

Département : Pas-de-Calais

Début : samedi 12 septembre 2026

Fin : dimanche 13 septembre 2026

Tarif :

Neufchâtel-Hardelot

14 ème Ch’ti Classic Année 2026

Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-12
fin : 2026-09-13

Date(s) :
2026-09-12

Grand rassemblement de porsches 500 anciennes et modernes. Village exposants et animations.
Toute la journée dans le centre ville.   .

Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement 14 ème Ch’ti Classic Année 2026 Neufchâtel-Hardelot a été mis à jour le 2026-01-12 par Office de Tourisme Le Boulonnais Côte d’Opale

À voir aussi à Neufchâtel-Hardelot (Pas-de-Calais)