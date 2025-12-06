17e Normandy Channel Race Quai Vendeuvre Caen
17e Normandy Channel Race Quai Vendeuvre Caen mercredi 27 mai 2026.
17e Normandy Channel Race
Quai Vendeuvre Bassin Saint-Pierre Caen Calvados
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-27
fin : 2026-06-07
2026-05-27
La CIC Normandy Channel Race fera son retour en mai 2026.
Programme détaillé à venir !
Quai Vendeuvre Bassin Saint-Pierre Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie +33 1 47 04 61 14 contact@sirius-events.com
English : 17e Normandy Channel Race
The CIC Normandy Channel Race will return in May 2026.
Detailed program to come!
