2 BRÉSILIENS À PARIS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

2 BRÉSILIENS À PARIS

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
12 septembre 2026
fin : 2026-09-12
2026-09-12
Au Palais des congrès, le spectacle sur scène 2 BRESILIENS à PARIS est une représentation vertigineuse proposé sur un thème moderne 100% Brésil. Un prestigieux concert aux danses et chorégraphie carnavalesque, extraites d'œuvres authentiques et finement bonifiées.
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
At the Palais des Congrès, the stage show 2 BRESILIENS à PARIS is a vertiginous performance on a 100% Brazilian modern theme. A prestigious concert with carnivalesque dances and choreography, extracted from authentic works and finely enhanced.
