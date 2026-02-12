2 BRÉSILIENS À PARIS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

2 BRÉSILIENS À PARIS

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Au Palais des congrès, le spectacle sur scène 2 BRESILIENS à PARIS est une représentation vertigineuse proposé sur un thème moderne 100% Brésil. Un prestigieux concert aux danses et chorégraphie carnavalesque, extraites d’œuvres authentiques et finement bonifiées.

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26

English :

At the Palais des Congrès, the stage show 2 BRESILIENS à PARIS is a vertiginous performance on a 100% Brazilian modern theme. A prestigious concert with carnivalesque dances and choreography, extracted from authentic works and finely enhanced.

