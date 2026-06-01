, ,
, , mardi 9 juin 2026.
Mardi 9 juin, 09h00, 10h00, 15h00
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-09T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-09T10:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-09T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-09T16:30:00+02:00
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À voir aussi à nuit des musées
- Appel à projets « Les Pionniers de l’intelligence artificielle », En ligne, 2 juin 2026
- Fêtons le printemps à la Fabrik du Sud Loire, Vertou – Saint Sébastien Sur Loire – Les Sorinières., 3 juin 2026
- Programme Rochefort Océan, CLLAJ 17 Rochefort Océan, 3 juin 2026
- Apprendre à travers la nature dans notre jardin d’herbes de l’école, Scoala Gimnaziala Regele Mihai I Bod, 5 juin 2026
- Le privilège historique, artistique, artistique et littéraire du Parcul Dendrologic Gurghiu, Parcul Dendrologic Gurghiu, 5 juin 2026