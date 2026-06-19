31ème édition du Festival Populaire de Folklore Châteauroux
31ème édition du Festival Populaire de Folklore Châteauroux samedi 27 juin 2026.
Châteauroux
31ème édition du Festival Populaire de Folklore
50 Avenue François Mitterrand Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-06-27 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Pour la 31ème édition du Festival Populaire de Folklore Chants et Danses du Berry reçoit La Chavannée , groupe d’Arts et Traditions Populaires du Bourbonnais basé à Château-sur-Allier (03). Le Festival se tiendra le samedi 27 juin, dans le cadre du Parc Balsan à Châteauroux.
Au programme:
– 18h00-20h00 Spectacle Berry-Bourbonnais , avec entractes (Buvette ouverte dès 18h00).
– 20h00/20h15 Repas, menu avec Jambon en sauce à 15€/personne.
– 20h45 à 1h00 du matin Bal Trad’ avec Les Musiciens du Trad et La Chavannée et Boeuf. .
50 Avenue François Mitterrand Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 86 21 47 67 chantsetdansesduberry@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For the 31st edition of the Chants et Danses du Berry Folk Festival, we welcome La Chavannée, a folk arts and traditions group from the Bourbonnais region based in Château-sur-Allier (03). The Festival will take place on Saturday, June 27, in Parc Balsan in Châteauroux.
L’événement 31ème édition du Festival Populaire de Folklore Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme
À voir aussi à Châteauroux (Indre)
- Chants du monde Châteauroux 19 juin 2026
- Journée de l’escrime Châteauroux 20 juin 2026
- Sortie nature Biodiversité de la prairie Saint-Gildas Châteauroux 20 juin 2026
- Dédicace de Déborah Aubard Châteauroux 20 juin 2026
- Le livre d’artiste kezako ? Châteauroux 20 juin 2026