Châteauroux

31ème édition du Festival Populaire de Folklore

50 Avenue François Mitterrand Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-06-27 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Pour la 31ème édition du Festival Populaire de Folklore Chants et Danses du Berry reçoit La Chavannée , groupe d’Arts et Traditions Populaires du Bourbonnais basé à Château-sur-Allier (03). Le Festival se tiendra le samedi 27 juin, dans le cadre du Parc Balsan à Châteauroux.

Au programme:

– 18h00-20h00 Spectacle Berry-Bourbonnais , avec entractes (Buvette ouverte dès 18h00).

– 20h00/20h15 Repas, menu avec Jambon en sauce à 15€/personne.

– 20h45 à 1h00 du matin Bal Trad’ avec Les Musiciens du Trad et La Chavannée et Boeuf. .

50 Avenue François Mitterrand Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 86 21 47 67 chantsetdansesduberry@gmail.com

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English :

For the 31st edition of the Chants et Danses du Berry Folk Festival, we welcome La Chavannée, a folk arts and traditions group from the Bourbonnais region based in Château-sur-Allier (03). The Festival will take place on Saturday, June 27, in Parc Balsan in Châteauroux.

L’événement 31ème édition du Festival Populaire de Folklore Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme