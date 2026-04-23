5E CONCOURS INTERNATIONAL D’ART FLORAL SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel
5E CONCOURS INTERNATIONAL D’ART FLORAL SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Revel
5E CONCOURS INTERNATIONAL D’ART FLORAL
SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05 09:00:00
fin : 2026-06-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-05
Les fleurs sont à l’honneur !
L’association revéloise Flora Occitania organise son 5e Concours International d’Art Floral à Revel.
Cette année sera placée sous le thème Evocations florales en chanson Hommage à Claude Nougaro .
L’exposition du concours est ouverte au public les 6 et 7 juin, de 9h à 18h. Entrée gratuite. .
SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 71 22 82
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Flowers have pride of place!
L’événement 5E CONCOURS INTERNATIONAL D’ART FLORAL Revel a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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