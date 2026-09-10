À la découverte de la chapelle Saint-Claude !, Chapelle Saint-Claude, Plougastel-Daoulas
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Chapelle Saint-Claude · Plougastel-Daoulas
Informations pratiques
À la découverte de la chapelle Saint-Claude ! Samedi 19 septembre, 14h30 Chapelle Saint-Claude Finistère
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-19T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T17:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-19T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T17:30:00+02:00
La chapelle Saint-Claude s’élève à cinq kilomètres environ à l’est du bourg dans la kordennad dénommée « Douar-Bihan », sur une butte d’où l’on découvre un très beau panorama vallonné.
Partez librement à la découverte de sept chapelles de Plougastel-Daoulas !
Chapelles Saint-Jean, Saint-Languis, Sainte-Christine, Saint-Guénolé, Saint-Trémeur, Saint-Claude et Notre-Dame de la Fontaine Blanche.
Chaque chapelle révèle une histoire singulière, entre traditions populaires, art sacré et mémoire locale.
Chapelle Saint-Claude Saint-Claude 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne https://www.plougastel.com/chapelle-st-claude.php
Visite libre de La chapelle Saint-Claude
©Association Les Amis du Patrimoine de Plougastel
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