UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Plougastel-Daoulas

À la découverte de la chapelle Saint-Claude !, Chapelle Saint-Claude, Plougastel-Daoulas

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Chapelle Saint-Claude · Plougastel-Daoulas

À la découverte de la chapelle Saint-Claude !, Chapelle Saint-Claude, Plougastel-Daoulas

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Lieu
Chapelle Saint-Claude
Adresse
Saint-Claude 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas
Ville
29470 Plougastel-Daoulas
Département
Finistère

À la découverte de la chapelle Saint-Claude ! Samedi 19 septembre, 14h30 Chapelle Saint-Claude Finistère

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-19T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T17:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-19T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T17:30:00+02:00

La chapelle Saint-Claude s’élève à cinq kilomètres environ à l’est du bourg dans la kordennad dénommée « Douar-Bihan », sur une butte d’où l’on découvre un très beau panorama vallonné.
Partez librement à la découverte de sept chapelles de Plougastel-Daoulas !
Chapelles Saint-Jean, Saint-Languis, Sainte-Christine, Saint-Guénolé, Saint-Trémeur, Saint-Claude et Notre-Dame de la Fontaine Blanche.
Chaque chapelle révèle une histoire singulière, entre traditions populaires, art sacré et mémoire locale.

Chapelle Saint-Claude Saint-Claude 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne https://www.plougastel.com/chapelle-st-claude.php
Visite libre de La chapelle Saint-Claude

©Association Les Amis du Patrimoine de Plougastel

À voir aussi à Plougastel Daoulas (Finistère)