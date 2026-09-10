À la découverte de la chapelle Sainte-Christine, Chapelle Sainte-Christine, Plougastel-Daoulas

Informations pratiques

À la découverte de la chapelle Sainte-Christine Samedi 19 septembre, 14h30 Chapelle Sainte-Christine Finistère

Gratuit, visite libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-19T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T17:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-19T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T17:30:00+02:00

Située dans l’important village de Sainte-Christine, à quatre kilomètres du bourg en direction du Caro, cette très belle chapelle n’est plus dédiée au vieux saint celte Kritin qui lui donna son nom.

Partez librement à la découverte de sept chapelles de Plougastel-Daoulas !

Chapelles Saint-Jean, Saint-Languis, Sainte-Christine, Saint-Guénolé, Saint-Trémeur, Saint-Claude et Notre-Dame de la Fontaine Blanche.

Chaque chapelle révèle une histoire singulière, entre traditions populaires, art sacré et mémoire locale.

Chapelle Sainte-Christine 219 Rte de Sainte-Christine, 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne https://www.plougastel.com/chapelle-ste-christine.php

Visite libre de la chapelle Sainte-Christine

©Association Les Amis du Patrimoine de Plougastel