Villefort

ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-20

fin : 2026-04-20

Date(s) :

2026-04-20

Programme du lundi 20 avril de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou

Matin jeux collectifs au city stade

Déjeuner au Zou

Après-midi Atelier poterie, sculptures, objets, hochets.

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Programme du lundi 20 avril de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou

Matin jeux collectifs au city stade

Déjeuner au Zou

Après-midi Atelier poterie, sculptures, objets, hochets.

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com .

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Monday April 20 program from the Zou leisure center team:

Morning: team games at the city stadium

Lunch at Le Zou

Afternoon: Pottery workshop, sculptures, objects, rattles.

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par 48-OT Mont Lozere