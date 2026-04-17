ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort lundi 20 avril 2026.
Villefort
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU
Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-20
fin : 2026-04-20
Date(s) :
2026-04-20
Programme du lundi 20 avril de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou
Matin jeux collectifs au city stade
Déjeuner au Zou
Après-midi Atelier poterie, sculptures, objets, hochets.
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Programme du lundi 20 avril de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou
Matin jeux collectifs au city stade
Déjeuner au Zou
Après-midi Atelier poterie, sculptures, objets, hochets.
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com .
Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Monday April 20 program from the Zou leisure center team:
Morning: team games at the city stadium
Lunch at Le Zou
Afternoon: Pottery workshop, sculptures, objects, rattles.
Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com
L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
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