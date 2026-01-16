Afterwork | Printemps Segonzac

Afterwork | Printemps

3 rue Pierre Gourry Segonzac Charente

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-03 18:30:00

fin : 2026-04-03 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-03

Venez déguster nos produits dont la palette aromatique correspond à la saison du printemps ! Une autre manière d’apprendre à reconnaitre les arômes d’un cognac ou d’un Pineau des Charentes.

3 rue Pierre Gourry Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 83 40 24 contact@cognac-painturaud.com

English :

Come and taste our products whose aromatic palette corresponds to the spring season! Another way to learn how to recognize the aromas of a cognac or Pineau des Charentes.

