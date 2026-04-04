Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

ALDEBERT ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville

ALDEBERT ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville

ALDEBERT ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville vendredi 5 février 2027.

Lieu : ZENITH DE NANCY

Adresse : Rue du Zénith

Ville : 54320 Maxeville

Département : 54

Début : 2027-02-05

Fin : 2027-02-05

Heure de début : 19:00

ALDEBERT Début : 2027-02-05 à 19:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

ZENITH DE NANCY Rue du Zénith 54320 Maxeville 54

À voir aussi à Maxéville (54)