Allauch Gaming Festival Allauch
Allauch Gaming Festival Allauch samedi 25 avril 2026.
Allauch Gaming Festival
Du samedi 25 au dimanche 26 avril 2026. Gymnase Francis Tommasi avenue du Vallon Vert Allauch Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25
fin : 2026-04-26
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Allauch Gaming Festival une nouvelle formule pour le salon du jeu vidéo !
La Ville d’Allauch vous invite à découvrir le Allauch Gaming Festival .
Gymnase Francis Tommasi avenue du Vallon Vert Allauch 13190 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 91 10 49 20
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Allauch Gaming Festival: a new formula for the video game fair!
L’événement Allauch Gaming Festival Allauch a été mis à jour le 2026-03-09 par Maison du Tourisme d’Allauch