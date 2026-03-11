Allauch Gaming Festival Allauch

Allauch Gaming Festival

Du samedi 25 au dimanche 26 avril 2026. Gymnase Francis Tommasi avenue du Vallon Vert Allauch Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25

fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

Allauch Gaming Festival une nouvelle formule pour le salon du jeu vidéo !

La Ville d’Allauch vous invite à découvrir le Allauch Gaming Festival .

Gymnase Francis Tommasi avenue du Vallon Vert Allauch 13190 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 91 10 49 20

English :

Allauch Gaming Festival: a new formula for the video game fair!

