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Animation Dancefloor avec Dylan Dylan Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

jeudi 8 octobre 2026 · Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle · La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 8 octobre 2026
Fin
jeudi 8 octobre 2026
Heure de début
19:30:00
Lieu
Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle
Adresse
18 rue du Collège
Ville
17000 La Rochelle
Département
Charente-Maritime
Tarif

La Rochelle

Animation Dancefloor avec Dylan Dylan

Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-08 19:30:00
fin : 2026-10-08

Date(s) :
2026-10-08

Figure montante de l’électro française, Dylan Dylan fusionne house, techno, acid et break.
  .

Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46  contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

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English :

A rising star on the French electro scene, Dylan Dylan blends house, techno, acid, and breakbeat.

L’événement Animation Dancefloor avec Dylan Dylan La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle

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