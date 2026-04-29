La Rochelle

Animation Escale du Plastic Odyssey

Bassin des Chalutiers La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08

fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Escale à La Rochelle du Plastic Odyssey. Retour en France avec 9 escales pour partager les découvertes de trois années d’exploration autour du monde.

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Bassin des Chalutiers La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

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English :

Stopover in La Rochelle for the Plastic Odyssey. Back to France with 9 stopovers to share the discoveries of three years of exploration around the world.

L’événement Animation Escale du Plastic Odyssey La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-25 par Nous La Rochelle