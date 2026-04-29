Animation Escale du Plastic Odyssey La Rochelle
Animation Escale du Plastic Odyssey La Rochelle vendredi 8 mai 2026.
La Rochelle
Animation Escale du Plastic Odyssey
Bassin des Chalutiers La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08
fin : 2026-05-15
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
Escale à La Rochelle du Plastic Odyssey. Retour en France avec 9 escales pour partager les découvertes de trois années d’exploration autour du monde.
.
Bassin des Chalutiers La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Stopover in La Rochelle for the Plastic Odyssey. Back to France with 9 stopovers to share the discoveries of three years of exploration around the world.
L’événement Animation Escale du Plastic Odyssey La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-25 par Nous La Rochelle
À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)
- Projection Les femmes en première ligne pour l’avenir de l’océan Aquarium La Rochelle Amphithéâtre René Coutant La Rochelle 29 avril 2026
- Nouveaux clients : votre Rosé Bon Vivant offert !, La Rochelle – Espace Encan, La Rochelle 30 avril 2026
- Offres spéciales – Hexa Gourmet, La Rochelle – Espace Encan, La Rochelle 30 avril 2026
- Animation Pronos et E-cartes offertes !, La Rochelle – Espace Encan, La Rochelle 30 avril 2026
- Votre guide MementoCSE 2025-2026 OFFERT, La Rochelle – Espace Encan, La Rochelle 30 avril 2026