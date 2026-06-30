UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Nyer

ANIMATION LAND ART Nyer

mercredi 12 août 2026 · Nyer

ANIMATION LAND ART Nyer

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 12 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 12 août 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Ville
66360 Nyer
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Nyer

ANIMATION LAND ART

Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-12 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-12

Fragiles ! Attention insectes ! Création d’insectes en landart et recycl’art + aspect écologiques.
  .

Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 97 05 56 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fragile! Beware of insects! Insect creations using land art and recycled art + ecological aspects.

L’événement ANIMATION LAND ART Nyer a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Nyer (Pyrénées-Orientales)