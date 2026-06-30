Informations pratiques

Nyer

ANIMATION LAND ART

Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Fragiles ! Attention insectes ! Création d’insectes en landart et recycl’art + aspect écologiques.

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Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 97 05 56

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English :

Fragile! Beware of insects! Insect creations using land art and recycled art + ecological aspects.

L’événement ANIMATION LAND ART Nyer a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO