ANIMATION LPO BIODIVERSITÉ MÉDITERRANÉENNE ET MIGRATION AU ROC DE CONILHAC Gruissan
ANIMATION LPO BIODIVERSITÉ MÉDITERRANÉENNE ET MIGRATION AU ROC DE CONILHAC Gruissan mardi 11 août 2026.
Gruissan
ANIMATION LPO BIODIVERSITÉ MÉDITERRANÉENNE ET MIGRATION AU ROC DE CONILHAC
Gruissan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-11 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-11 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-11
Découverte de la biodiversité du Roc de Conilhac à partir de 09h00 jusqu’à 11h30.
Faites une halte sur le stand de la LPO pour découvrir les trésors du roc de Conilhac ! Point d’accueil fixe pour comprendre et observer la migration des oiseaux sur le site privilégié du Roc de Conilhac, ainsi que mieux connaître la biodiversité méditerranéenne.
Équipement outils pédagogiques sur la biodiversité.
Point d’accueil fixe, pas de réservation nécessaire.
.
Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 49 09 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover the biodiversity of the Roc de Conilhac from 09:00 to 11:30.
Stop by the LPO stand to discover the treasures of the Roc de Conilhac! A fixed point of contact for understanding and observing bird migration on the privileged site of the Roc de Conilhac, as well as learning more about Mediterranean biodiversity.
Equipment: educational tools on biodiversity.
No reservation necessary.
L’événement ANIMATION LPO BIODIVERSITÉ MÉDITERRANÉENNE ET MIGRATION AU ROC DE CONILHAC Gruissan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par
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