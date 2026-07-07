ANIMATION TIR AU PROPULSEUR MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
mardi 7 juillet 2026 · MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN · Aurignac
Informations pratiques
Aurignac
ANIMATION TIR AU PROPULSEUR
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR
4
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-07 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-07 2026-07-09 2026-07-14 2026-07-16 2026-07-21 2026-07-23 2026-07-28 2026-07-30 2026-08-04 2026-08-06 2026-08-11 2026-08-13 2026-08-18 2026-08-20 2026-08-25 2026-08-27
Essayez-vous au tir au propulseur et à la sagaie, techniques de chasse de nos ancêtres à la Préhistoire, un as du tir sommeille peut-être en vous !
Animation d’1h accessible à partir de 6 ans, sous réserve des conditions climatiques. Animation comprise dans le billet d’entrée. 4 .
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Try your hand at spear and assegai shooting, the hunting techniques used by our ancestors in prehistoric times. You might just be the ace in the hole!
L’événement ANIMATION TIR AU PROPULSEUR Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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